With her husband by her side, Donna Horwath Bailey went home to be with Her Lord on June 11, 2022.
Her battle with cancer is over, she is free, being greatly loved she is dearly missed. She lived life fully filled with joy.
Donna was born in Cody on Dec. 5, 1955, to George and Kay Horwath. She attended schools in Cody, graduating with the Class of 1974, before going into the Army.
Upon her honorable discharge, she worked for BLM and the forest service, before retiring in Phoenix. Donna traveled all over, but always held a special place in her heart for the Cody Country and its people.
She had many talents, but especially loved quilting. Her family and friends were greatly blessed by her generosity. She enjoyed many other handcrafts, gardening, flowers and always had her home filled with her creations. She enjoyed music and the creativity of others’ talents, being always ready to learn and appreciate their gifts. She also enjoyed curling up with a good book and cuddling with her dogs.
When Donna married David, she married the love of her life. Their time together was filled with love, laughter and many great memories of trips, sights, concerts and plays. She also enjoyed swimming in the pool.
Donna is survived by her husband David, sister Jo Anne (Charlie) Stickney of Thermopolis; children Chelcie (Jason) Skirfvars of Sangus, Calif.; Brandon (Christy) McMillan of Nenana, Alaska; stepson Jacob (Stephanie) McMillan of Detroit, Mich.; grandchildren Kenzie and Kaden Skirfvars; Ellie Jean McMillan; and Taylor, Emily and Elijah McMillan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Kathy Wierzenski and her mother-in-law Pat Bailey.
Cremation has taken place. Services will be held later this summer in Cody.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charities, or Downrange Warriors (Veteran’s mental health), or Heart Mountain Volunteer Medical Clinic (free medical and dental to uninsured individuals.)
