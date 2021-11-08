Mary Belle Landeis passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2021 at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody, Wyo., after a difficult battle with cancer.
Mary was born on Feb. 23rd, 1936 In Elbowoods N.D. Mary attended High School in Dickinson, N.D. and attended Capitol Business College in Bismarck, N.D. where she met her husband, Herman Landeis. Mary and Herman married on June 30, 1958 and moved to Casper. where their two sons Rick and Joseph were born and raised. Mary utilized her business skills while employed by several companies and went on to own and operate a California Nails franchise in Casper.
In 1988, Mary and Herman moved to Cody where she and Herman lived until her death. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved son Joseph. Mary is survived by Herman, her husband of 63 years and her son Rick (Tracy) Landeis of Sheridan.
Mary was laid to rest beside Joseph at Riverside Cemetery in Cody. Condolences can be sent to Mary’s family on her memorial page at BallardFH.com.
