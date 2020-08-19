On Aug. 12, 2020, Elizabeth “Betsy” B. Kendall-Browne, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher and friend transitioned to her heavenly home peacefully at the age of 81, wrapped in her only daughter’s loving arms and in the company of two caring nurses, Ashlee and Rosalie, at North Big Horn Hospital, where Betsy had been receiving treatment under the caring, watchful eyes of Dr. Troy Caldwell.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Cody Bible Church, 2137 Cougar Ave., Cody, with burial and dedication services graveside at Riverside Cemetery in Cody. A sack lunch will be provided at Cody Bible Church immediately following the graveside service.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks for attendees will be provided and social distancing recommendations will be followed. Both services will be broadcast live on Facebook (look for the Cody Bible Church page) to accommodate family and friends unable to attend. We welcome all to attend one or both services to celebrate Betsy.
The family wishes to thank Cody Bible Church, First Baptist Church and Christ Episcopal Church for their endless prayers, love and support; Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, and Cody Clinic’s Dr. Adair Bowlby and Sherry Wadman; Cody Regional Hospital EMS, ER Dr. Polley, Dr. Bollinger and their teams; Home Health, and CRH support staff; Cody Volunteer Fire Dept.; Denny Menholt-Cody, Bert, Jeff, Dave and the service department; North Big Horn Hospital staff for all of their dedication to excellent, compassionate care, Cody and Myles at Ballard Funeral Home; Lorri at Accent’s Floral; and so many friends and family for their love, prayers and visits.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Park County Animal Shelter, 5537 Greybull Highway, Cody, WY, 82414, or to Cody Bible Church, P.O. Box 1475, Cody, WY, 82414. Donations will be used to establish several living memorials.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.