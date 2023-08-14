John W. Hill, 78, of Washington, was called home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
He was born May 30, 1945 in Cody, Wyoming to William and Bessie T. Hill. He was the oldest of three children, including brothers Larry and James. They all grew up on a dairy farm on Marquette Creek.
John graduated from Cody High School in the top 10 in his class of 1963. He was offered a fall scholarship to the University of Wyoming but he chose to attend the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, South Dakota. He graduated in 1967 and went to work for Eastman Kodak in Rochester, New York. He worked there until they could no longer defer him, so we enlisted in the US Navy. He spent four years off the coast of Vietnam on the USS Joseph Strauss, a guided missile destroyer. He visited many ports of call while in the Navy. He remained with the Navy as a mechanical engineer for 48 years, and became the oldest of those working at the Bremerton Naval shipyard.
He was well liked in school and work, but is main focus was the Lord. John enjoyed skiing and hunting in his younger years and thoroughly enjoyed his many Ford Model A’s. His later years were spent helping others in ministry and at work as a mechanical engineer in Port Orchard, Washington.
He is survived by one brother, Larry Hill, of Cody, WY; nephews Travis (Jessica) and Jeremy (Jaime), niece Stephanie (William), and great-nieces and nephews: McKenna, Everest, Kaleb, Orin, Logan, and Spence.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Cody on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 11am. The Rev. Mary Caucutt from Christ Episcopal Church will be the officiant.
John’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Scott Hamilton and his wife Jean for all of their help in caring for John. As an expression of sympathy, please consider a contribution to Westside Baptist Church, 5501 Werner Road, Bremerton, WA 98312.
Memories and condolences can be shared on John’s memorial page at www.BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.