Harriet Grace Shockley was surrounded and deeply loved by her children, grand-children, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, sister and niece before peacefully passing away in her home on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
Harriet was born in Chinook, Mont., on Nov. 29, 1929, to her parents George David Liddle and Helen Elizabeth (Dolan) Liddle.
Harriet’s family were pioneers in the Bear Paw Mountains south of Chinook in the late 1800s. The Liddles, Dolans and Thornbers were all ranchers and settlers in the Chinook area and her Liddle family continues their ranching family legacy.
Harriet graduated from Chinook High School in 1947 and later attended Northern Montana College, earning a License Practical Nursing degree. Harriet retired from West Park Hospital in 1991, where she first worked in the Emergency Room, Obstetrics, Surgery, Central Supply, and was then promoted to WPH Hospital Purchasing Agent.
In 1946, Harriet met her future husband John Shockley and they raised five daughters. They are Jeanne Diane (Duane Orkney), Judy Daphne (James Scott), Janet Darlene (Bill Brewer), Jill Denise (Kendall Siggins), and Joan Dee (Rex Rosenbaum).
After retiring Harriet and John lived on the Double L Bar ranch on the South Fork where they enjoyed gardening and grandchildren. In their retirement years they enjoyed living in Arizona for a few winter months where they danced and met many dear friends.
Through the years they cheered for their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews at baseball, ice hockey, volleyball, field hockey, basketball, taekwondo, and track and field events. Family was at the center of her heart and everyone loved her oatmeal waffles with gooseberry syrup for breakfast.
She was preceded in death by her parents George and Helen Liddle, sister Lois (Dodie) Liddle Powell and brother Tom Liddle.
She is survived by her five daughters Jeanne, Judy, Janet, Jill and Joan, sister Ramona Liddle (Elmer) Johnson, and many nieces and nephews.
Harriet was married to John for 74 years and had five daughters, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Services will be held at the Cody Church of the Nazarene, 808 Skyline Drive, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The service will be livestreamed on Cody Nazarene Church’s Facebook page.
Memories and condolences can be left on Harriet’s page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.