Mellabea (Peart) Lee died Dec. 29, 2022, after a brief illness. She was 80.
Mellabea was born on June 30, 1942, in Randolph, Utah, and was the third of five children. She was an avid collector and a lifelong student.
She enjoyed gardening, literature and creative gifting. She loved frequent phone calls with family, particularly her brother Meredith, niece Shandon Anderson, and cousin Bonnie.
Her favorite thing was hummingbirds. She was very private and very sweet.
Mellabea is survived by her brother Jonathan Peart, cousin Bonnie Jones, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mearl and Audrey (Kennedy) Peart, sisters Trenna Nelson and Sally Jo Sandmann, and brother Meredith Peart.
There will be no services or memorial at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Park County Library.
