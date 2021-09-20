Walter George Hessinger, 86, of Cody, passed away at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House on Sept. 15, 2021.
Walt was born to Vance and Mildred (Rivenberg) Hessinger on Feb. 4, 1935, in Walton, N.Y. He served in the U.S. Navy.
He married love of his life, Dorothy Porter, in New York in 1961, and a few years later welcomed their son Scott to the world. The family moved to Cody in 1971 where they lived ever since.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator for construction companies around the basin. His hobbies included hunting and fishing. Walt loved all the time he was able to spend with his wife until her death in 2019.
Walt is survived by his son Scott (Casey) Hessinger of Wasilla, Alaska and their son Jake.
Condolences can be left on Walt’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
