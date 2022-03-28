Elsa Sabina Matiella Carson was born Aug. 20, 1948. Her Lord Jesus brought her to be with him in eternity on March 19, 2022.
Elsa was born in Nogales, Ariz., to Alfredo and Maria Luz Matiella. As a young girl and into her teens she enjoyed taking Spanish dance classes, and performed in traditional style dresses, and played the castanets. In high school she loved to swim and became a lifeguard at the local pool. After high school, she moved to Tucson for a short while before deciding to head north on an adventure. She arrived in Cody in the dark. When she woke up and saw the beautiful mountains she decided to stick around.
She was hired by a hunting outfitter where she met the love of her life Roy Carson. Elsa and Roy were married June 23, 1972. Their daughter Tina was born in 1973 and son Clifton in 1978.
Everyone that knew Elsa saw her passion for Jesus Christ and spreading the gospel far and wide. She loved sharing Christ’s love and saving grace. She went on many mission trips taking bibles into countries such as China, Cuba, Romania, Panama and Nepal.
Elsa was preceded in death by her husband Roy Carson, father Alfredo Matiella, mother Maria Luz Matiella, brother Francisco Matiella, and sister-in-law Jane Matiella.
She is survived by daughter Tina (Jerry) Fink, son Clifton (Kelly) Carson, grandchildren Joshua Schatz, Liliana Fink, Ethan Carson, Alder Carson; brothers Al (Kathy) Matiella, Benjamin (Terry) Matiella, Carlos Matiella, David (Pilar) Matiella and sister-in-law Valarie Matiella.
Psalm 73:21-28
“When my soul was embittered, when I was pricked in heart, I was brutish and ignorant I was like a beast toward you. Nevertheless, I’m continually with you; you hold my right hand. You guide me with your counsel, and afterward you will receive me to glory. Whom have I in heaven but you? And there is nothing on earth that I desire besides you. My flesh and my heart fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. For behold those who are far from you shall perish; you put an end to everyone who is unfaithful to you. For me it is good to be near God; I have made the Lord God my refuge that I may tell of your works.”
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.