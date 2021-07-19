Marilyn Jean (Cull) Lanchbury, 82, died at home peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, July 16, 2021, the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
She was born July 31, 1938, in Billings, the daughter of Jimmie Lee and Frances Elinor (Ross) Cull. She married Donald Lee Lanchbury in Cody on Jan. 26, 1957.
Marilyn was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Theresa’s Circle and the VFW Auxiliary. She was also active in the pro-life movement.
She was preceded in death by her son Ross and her husband Don.
Survivors include a daughter Donna (Lanchbury) Daughtery of Robert, Mo., a son and his wife, Paul and Kay (McKenzie) Lanchbury of Cody, and a daughter and her husband Leslie (Lanchbury) and Tim Maslak of Cody, a sister Nancy (Cull) Spomer of Powell, 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary and Vigil Service will be Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Anthony’s followed by interment in Riverside Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
