Thomas R. Thompson Jr., age 80, of Beaverton, Oregon, passed away on July 20 after a brief illness in which hospice and family provided care.
Tom was born and raised in Cody and grew up in a close-knit family. The highlight of his youth was attending Boy Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge in 1957. Tom attended Cody High School (Class of 1961) and was a member of the C Club, earning letters in basketball, football and track; his 4x100 relay team won the 1961 Wyoming State Championship.
Tom attended the University of Wyoming and graduated with a degree in Range Management in 1966. During this time, he also married Susan Shepard (Cody High School Class of 1963) and welcomed his son Tommy and daughter Andrea.
Tom and his family moved frequently during his years working for the Bureau of Land Management. He began his career in Miles City, Mont., as a range conservationist and then transferred to Albuquerque, N.M., where they were met by friends from Cody and later by Susan’s brother, Bill Shepard. The families gathered often for meals and other fun events.
During the 1971 fire season, Tom was a crew boss earning enough to buy the family’s first home. He became a lands specialist, enjoying his work while his family loved the Southwest culture and created many lasting memories. While Tom and family lived in Farmington, N.M., they welcomed son Todd.
Other career highlights for Tom included working in Washington, D.C., while playing an instrumental part in the Utah-Nevada Coal Lands Transfer Project, later featured in National Geographic. Tom served as the Assistant District Manager in Burns, Ore., and at the Oregon BLM office in Public Affairs in Portland. Tom was an early adopter of personal computers, both at work and at home, and one of his most enjoyable career projects was the creation of a replica assayer’s office for the centennial celebration commemorating the end of the Oregon Trail.
Tom had great lifelong friendships; a love of sports, reading and history; and a wide depth of knowledge.
He had many interests over the years including bread-making, photography, playing cards, genealogy and gourmet cooking. He loved fly fishing, especially in the Cody area where his family returned every summer for vacations. He enjoyed skiing, picnicking and camping with his family.
Tom had a lifelong passion for aviation, but due to having epilepsy, was unable to fulfill his desire to learn to fly. He dealt with this condition during a time when it was very misunderstood.
He became a watercolor artist later in life. Tom’s greatest joy was his children and grandchildren and their activities.
Preceding Tom in death were his parents, Ray and Genevieve (Genny); brother Ted Thompson; and niece Tedra Nuspl.
He is survived by his former wife, Susan Caraveau of Hemet, Calif.; son Thomas of Lakeside, Calif.; daughter Andrea (John) Deskins of Kennewick, Wash.; son Todd (Tricia) of Portland; grandchildren Max Thompson, Andrew Deskins, Jacob Thompson, Lauren Thompson and Taylor Thompson; sister Lou Gen (John) Nuspl of Windsor, Colo.; nephew Ty (Melissa) Thompson; nieces Tessie (Pat) Rabold, Johnelle (Corey) Shaw and Janae (Robert) Cywes; seven great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great niece.
Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book at dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.
In lieu of flowers, send contributions to: Epilepsy Foundation, www.epilepsy.com or Cody Schools Education Foundation, 113 Sunlight Road, Cody, WY 82414, (307) 421-3764
Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery next July when family can gather. A public memorial will be determined in the coming months with reception to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.