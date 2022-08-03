Leora “Jean” Mendenhall, 97, of Meeteetse and Cody, died Aug. 1, 2022, at the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center.
Funeral services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Burial will then follow at the Meeteetse Cemetery.
Service details are pending with Ballard Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.