Warren Newman, U.S. Navy Captain (Ret.), died July 28, 2020, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody.
Warren was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Tyler, Texas, to William and Oleta Newman. At the time of his death, he was just a few days away from his 91st birthday and his 38th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6.
Warren held a B.A. from Texas Christian University, Master’s Degree from TCU and Duke University, and was a Rotary Foundation International Scholar at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. His collegiate degrees were all awarded with highest honors, and he received the distinction of being awarded his Master’s from Duke University Summa Cum Laude by unanimous faculty action.
He also received advanced management and organizational development training from the National Training Laboratories of Washington, D.C., from Pennsylvania State University, and from Stanford University.
A recipient of numerous academic, civic, and athletic honors, he began his career as an ordained Protestant clergyman who served as the senior minister of churches in Texas and Alabama, simultaneously achieving national recognition as a popular motivational speaker for the conventions and conferences of many major civic, professional and fraternal organizations.
Called to active duty in the U.S. Navy in 1961, Warren was subsequently deployed at sea in destroyer escorts, destroyers, guided missile destroyers, and an attack aircraft carrier in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Western Pacific areas of operation. He also served with the U.S. Marines in the fabled Sixth Regiment of the Second Marine Division.
Because of his managerial and organizational skills, Warren was frequently used outside his Chaplaincy designator. He was an Assistant for Special Projects for the Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, developing and conducting leadership training programs for both military staff and midshipmen. He later served as a faculty member and specialist in Executive Development at the National Defense University (National War College; Industrial College of the Armed Forces) in Washington, D.C.
His responsibilities there included the design and implementation of courses in the areas of national security policy formulation, the training of faculty, and the teaching and evaluation of courses. The Executive Fitness Program that he developed is still considered to be the definitive model for military programs of physical fitness throughout the nation.
During the Vietnam War, the Secretary of Defense selected Warren to be a special Consultant to the Office of the Science Advisor of the Military Assistance Command, Republic of Vietnam, where he also served as Chief of the Socio-Psychological Team on General Creighton Abrams’ inter-service Long-Range Planning Task Group, participating in strategic planning and a variety of civic action and combat operations. His 11 military decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Navy Expeditionary Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross. He authored a number of military training manuals and professional papers in cross-cultural communications, leadership, and executive development.
Specifically in the firearms field, he held the Navy Expert Pistol Medal and graduated as an Expert Pistol Shot from the prestigious Chapman Academy of Practical Shooting. He was certified by the National Rifle Association as an instructor for Pistol, Rifle, Home Firearms Safety and Personal Protection Courses, which he conducted at the Cody Shooting Complex.
Prior to assuming a staff position at the Cody Firearms Museum, Warren served for over four years as a volunteer research assistant and firearms cataloguer. After serving for 15 months as the Interim Curator of the CFM, and more than a two-year period as Curator of a major 2003 Exhibition, Colt: The Legacy of A Legend, he resumed his position as Curatorial Assistant. He had previously served for four years as a Director and Vice President of the Eastern Shore Art Association, a Fairhope, Ala., art museum and academy, resulting in a total of more than 29 years of experience in the museum field.
After an extensive nationwide search, Warren was selected and became the Robert W. Woodruff Curator of the Cody Firearms Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody on Oct. 1, 2009. He retired on April 21, 2015.
In addition to being a lifelong student of firearms history and technology, Warren won competitive honors in scuba diving, handball, and international collegiate fencing. Always active in community and civic affairs, he served as President of the Board of Directors of a Florida industrial organization, of a Texas school for exceptional children, and of the Newport (R.I.) Navy Flying Club. He also served as a Director of a Texas financial institution, and a Dallas (Oak Cliff) Chamber of Commerce.
Warren is survived by his wife, Roberta Jean of Cody, his son Justin, his daughter Helaine and family, and brother Jim, all of Texas, and brother-in-law Don of Basin.
He is predeceased by his parents and his first wife, Mary Lou, the mother of his children.
A date for a memorial service will be announced later.
The family suggests memorials to Park County Animal Shelter, Spirit Mountain Hospice, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and Cody Firearms Museum.
Notes of appreciation for his dedication to his faith, his country and his community may be sent to the Newman Family, P.O. Box 1346, Cody, WY, 82414.
