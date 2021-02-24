Morgan Echo Lee, 69, died Feb. 13, 2021, at her home in Cody.
Morgan was born April 4, 1951, in Laramie. She spent most of her formative years in Cody and graduated from Cody High School in 1969. After earning her degree at Northwest College, Morgan went to work with her grandfather Harold Lee as an apprentice at Lee Plumbing. She eventually became a master plumber and took over the company.
Morgan loved Cody, and she poured her time and energy into her community. Morgan supported many local charities and was active in a community outreach program. She maintained that the best way to help yourself was to help others, and she tried to live by that principle daily.
Morgan was a person of many talents and interests. She built her log home with her own hands, from harvesting the trees to raising the roof. Morgan had a creative spirit which she loved to express through her work and crafting. Her love and knowledge of pioneer skills was fostered in her years as a member of the Yellowstone Mountain Man Group.
Morgan loved camping, fishing, hunting and kayaking, but was happiest when on a motorcycle. She opened the first cycle shop in Cody and ran it out of her home for several years before focusing on plumbing full time. Morgan said the more miles she put on her bike, the lighter the weight of the world felt.
Morgan was born Harold John Lee, and knew she was transgendered from a young age but did not transition until late in life. Morgan never tried to erase Hal, saying he had a good life and was a huge part of who she was. She wouldn’t have been Morgan without being Hal first. She requested that both names be used in remembering her, because so many people only knew one side of her or the other. Whether you knew her as Hal or Morgan, she was the same amazing person, full of life, love, and laughter.
Morgan is survived by her children William Lee, Ame Woodbeck, and Shira Lee, grandchildren Vincent Bolte, Spencer Lafaver, Daunte Woodbeck and Preston Lee, parents Harold and LaDonna Lee, siblings Vincent (Susie) Lee, David (Betsy) Lee and Cheryl (Bill) Odom, five nieces and nephews, six godchildren, and an abundance of chosen family.
Morgan was the type of person who came into your life and inspired you to be true to yourself. She lived life on her own terms, never apologizing for who she was, and she has left the world a better place. There will be a memorial ride and an outdoor celebration of life this summer, followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery in Cody next to Patricia Lee.
Condolences can be sent on Morgan’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
