Margaret C. NeVille, 80, of Cody, died July 18, 2022.
She was born in Germany to Eberhardt and Wally Dorfler. She was treasured by her grandmother, but said goodbye to her 11 years later to move to America, a new land, a new family, a new language. Wally and stepfather Ferdinand Siebert, a sister Monika and three brothers, Walter, Frank, and Michael, settled in Worland.
She married Al Lehman of Worland, and they later moved to Cody, where they raised two boys, Rocky and Ron Lehman. She had a career at the Cody Enterprise and KODI radio station. In 1981 she married Keith J. NeVille II and he had two sons, Kasey and Chon. Margaret was very enterprising and wanted her own store, Maggie’s Boutique, where she made friends and developed a keen sense of business and leadership.
Margaret later returned to Germany to meet family and was reminded she spoke German and could love two countries. Keith and Margaret saw the world, appreciated the cultures but loved Cody, and retirement years were spent working with medical issues and reflecting on her many experiences.
We would agree that Margaret knew no strangers, and when she parted from you there was a richer feeling that she would not be forgotten. You might have known her as Maggie. But what you knew was that she wanted to grow in knowledge, make friends, and live a quality life. She will miss all of you.
Her American flag always was at a front door to welcome you and she could explain all the reasons why it should be waved proudly. At the next parade wave at the flag and think of Margaret, she’s there, waving back.
Memories and condolences can be left on Margaret’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.