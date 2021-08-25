Charles “Chuck” James Wilson Jr. was welcomed into the loving comfort of his Lord Jesus on Aug. 16, 2021.
Chuck was born to Charles Sr. and Dessie Wilson on Dec. 30, 1947. He succumbed to underlying complications of pulmonary fibrosis in his final earthly home of Wagoner, Okla.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a half-brother.
He is survived by his soulmate and best friend of the past 29 years, Paula Wilson, married June 5, 1992; his sister Mary Ballinger of Coos Bay, Ore.; four beloved children Evon Smith, Charles (Samantha) Wilson III, Jennifer Wilson, Melissa Santiago; their mother and his former spouse Charlotte Glidden and additional son Greg (Jana) Sanchez. He also had 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, all of whom he held so much love for.
Born in Stockton, Calif., his family moved several times before settling in Topeka, Kan., in 1962. Chuck graduated in 1966 from Seaman High School. Post high school he proudly served his country in the Army National Guard from 1967-1972. In 1969 he began a career in his family owned and operated business D.M. Wilson & Son Welding and Boiler repair.
Three generations of Wilson men spent 37 years building a well-respected reputation in their trade and served Kansas and surrounding states until discontinuing services in 2006. He continued to work part-time for Topeka Piping Contractors until finally retiring in 2010.
While still in Topeka Chuck was involved in a plethora of activities, ministries, mission trips and volunteer opportunities. He was ordained in 2001 by two Gospel Fellowships. He was Lead Minister of Redeeming Love Fellowship for more than 10 years. He spent time as the Associate Pastor of Family of God Fellowship. He went on five mission trips with Global Missions to Haiti ending in 2009.
Nothing pleased him more than the opportunities that provided him an ability to share the transforming word and wisdom of Christ. He most notably served as the Chaplin of the Shawnee County Detention Center from 1998 until moving with his wife Paula to Cody in 2010.
While in Cody he refused to stay retired and began part-time work at Cody Custom Cycle. He once again became involved in several ministry opportunities. He ministered to inmates at Park County Detention Center. He and his wife became counselors for the Genesis Program, a recovery program through Four Square Church.
They also had a recovery ministry at Cedar Mountain Center. While in Cody they developed a large community of friends and family in Christ. Chuck was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2019 and due to the need for a lower altitude for his lungs, and being closer to family, moved to Wagoner in 2020.
Though in Oklahoma a short period they developed a quick bond with The Gate Church community and became involved with their ministry.
Chuck was constantly active. Some of his favorite activities throughout his life included softball, riding his motorcycle, classic cars, camping, shooting, survival training, many of these moments made better with his loving wife at his side. He had a welcoming smile, warm hug, wise word, infectious laugh, and bigger than life presence.
There are no words to describe the sorrow those who knew and loved him are left with, softened only by the joy of knowing he has been welcomed pain -free to worship in the glorious presence of Jesus who has declared his victory.
Celebration of Chuck’s life will be held Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Family of God Church 1231 NW Euguene St., Topeka, Kan., and Oct. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Cody Foursquare Church at 725 19th St., Cody.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Global Missions Ministries, Cody Foursquare Church, The Gate Church, Family of God Church.
