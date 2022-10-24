Vivien Joan Kosmann passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2022, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House with her loving family by her side.
Vivien was born in Cody on June 4, 1937, to Walter (Bud) and Joan Nordquist. She joined her oldest sister Alta and was blessed to have younger sister Lois join the family a short time later. Vivien was a life-long resident of Cody.
She loved to reminisce about her days growing up on the homestead as well as the subsequent move to town. She enjoyed telling stories of the camaraderie (and shenanigans) that she, her sisters and their close group of friends enjoyed in the good ole days. She graduated from Cody High School in the spring of 1955. On Oct. 7, 1956, Vivien married her one true love, Robert (Bob) Kosmann, whom she had met in high school. Bob and Vivien had just one year alone before welcoming their children, Kathleen in September of 1957, Kristie in October of 1958, Karen in November of 1959, Robert (Larry) in 1962, Michael in 1963 and Kelly in 1972.
As with all big families, there were many adventures, lots of laughs, and lots of tears. Through it all, mother Vivien was at the center. Her unselfish nature was a precious gift and everyone knew there was an open invitation to her home.
She also made many lifelong friends working at various businesses around town. Following in her parents’ footsteps, she was very involved in the Oddfellow and Rebekah Lodges. In her many years with them, she traveled the state providing help for those in need. She held many distinguished positions at all levels and continued to serve as the local secretary until the dissolution of the Cody Branch.
In addition to being a wonderful mother, she was a kind, caring and dependable grandma as well.
Vivien is survived by her husband Bob of Cody, sister Lois (Carl) Madsen of Buffalo, children Kathy Skates of Cody, Kristie (Tom) Fekete of Great Falls, Mont., Karen Myers of Sheridan, Larry Kosmann of Billings, Mike (Becky) Kosmann of Bar Nunn and Kelly (Jerry) Tamblyn of Cody. She also leaves behind 23 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Alta, and many other beloved extended family members.
Services will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations of time or money to Spirit Mountain Hospice.
Memories and condolences can be left on Vivien’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
