Joann Schrader, beloved wife, mother, friend and Grammy, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Nov. 1, 2022.
Joann was born in Madison, Wis., and later moved to Cody, where she lived for the majority of her life. She owned Schrader Metal & Design with her husband and was an avid book reader, traveler, puzzler and Spanish speaker. Her favorite pastime was being with her family, and she had a soft spot for morning campfires on the North Fork, beach sunrises and kayaking the smooth waters of the Colorado river in Arizona with her friends.
She could grow any plant, fix any problem, win any argument, and especially enjoyed giving gifts to loved ones.
Joann lovingly referred to herself as a “tough old broad” and was known for her tenacity. She became a born-again Christian as an adult, leading many people to the Lord, and looked forward to endless days of dancing with Jesus in Heaven.
She and her husband treasured their time camping, going south for the winter, golfing and traveling. She cherished sharing books with her daughter and indulging in shopping trips together, and she shared an unbreakable bond with her grandson – she could often be found snuggling, cheerleading and playing slime with him. She was a friend to many, eager to help others, and never shied away from racy jokes or afternoon naps. She could always be counted on to be there when you needed her, and she leaves behind a devastating hole for her loved ones.
Joann is survived by her husband Gene, daughter Jamie (Dan) Cannon, grandson David and granddaughter Olivia.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Cody Alliance Church at 147 Cooper Lane E. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Cody Alliance Global Fund on her behalf (codycma.org/give/). The family would like attendees to remember that Joann had a heart to be with Jesus and has finally achieved her prize.
Please leave condolences for the family at Ballardfh.com
