Bertha (Bertie) Helen Sloan Newton of Powell, Wyo. passed from this life at Spirit Mountain Hospice, Cody, Wyo., on Oct. 22, 2022. Mom was born in Montclair, N.J., on Nov. 12, 1930, to Alvin Florey Sloan and Helen Ryan Sloan. As a child, mom spent her happiest times with her grandparents, Dr. Harold Stephenson Sloan and Bertha Florey Sloan at Lake Mohawk, N.J. Her grandparents were the most supporting and loving force in her life.
After graduating from Washington High School, Washington, N.J., she worked in all departments in a bank. She married Harold F. (Bill) Newton on April 2, 1954, in Washington, N.J. They divorced years later.
Mom dreamed of Wyoming as a teen after a stay at Valley Ranch on the South Fork. Mom’s dream to move to Wyoming came true in May of 1956 to Rivers Rest Ranch and Jim Creek, Wapiti.
Mom was a resident of Wyoming for 68 years owning ranch properties on Jim Creek, Wapiti and Crooked Creek, Mont., north of Lovell. She also lived between Cowley and Deaver, and Powell.
Mom was proud to be a graduate of Rocky Mountain College in 1972 at age 42 with a degree in speech and drama. One of her accomplishments was over 30 years as a speech judge for Northwest College. She taught Interpersonal Communications and Speech for seven years as a part-time instructor for Northwest College.
She truly loved horses and was quite a horsewoman. She rode horseback in the circus spectacular for Ringling Brothers Circus in New Jersey. She loved her black Labrador retrievers, having many over the years.
Bertie leaves her son Will Newton of Lexington, Ky., and daughter Berta Newton of Deaver.
Mom would be honored by a memorial donation to Caring for Powell Animals.
A special gathering will be held in the summer.
