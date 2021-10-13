Mary Ann Farmer passed away on Oct. 9, 2021, at New Horizon Care Center in Lovell, where she had resided since 2010. She was 91.
Mary Ann was born to Emery and Emma McLean on April 10, 1930, in Sunshine, outside of Meeteetse. She grew up with her sister Opal Florida and four brothers Bill, Lawrence, Kenny and Charles, at the sawmill her father operated up the Wood River and in Meeteetse, graduating from Meeteetse High School in the spring of 1948. On Aug. 18 of that same year she married Wilbur “Dean” Farmer.
Mary Ann and Dean raised their four kids, Ed, Mike, Dewey and Jeanne, in Little Buffalo Basin and Meeteetse, spending many hours at her sister’s ranch on the Lower Greybull and hunting arrowheads which she thoroughly enjoyed.
When her children got older she worked at the drug store and Club Café in Meeteetse. After Dean’s retirement from Amoco Production her and Dean and she enjoyed several winters in Lake Havasu with family and longtime friends until Dean’s passing in 1994.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, husband, sons Ed and Mike, daughter-in-law Vivian, and grandsons Dean “Dino” and Phillip Farmer.
She is survived by son Dewey, daughter Jeanne Williams, daughter-in-law Rita, grandchildren Candace Capelle, Darin McFarland, Shaunda Farmer and Mikki Jo Munson, and their children.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial has taken place at the Meeteetse Cemetery.
