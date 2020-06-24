Neal Walker Wardell, 40, died June 20, 2020, at his home in Otto.
He was born Oct. 5, 1979, to Mack and Bonnie Wardell. He grew up in Otto and graduated from Burlington High School. Neal is survived by his parents, five brothers, two sisters, 12 nephews, nine nieces, 13 great nieces and nephews, and many close friends. Neal is joining three nieces and nephews and one great-nephew.
Neal’s life revolved around his nieces and nephews. Neal was their biggest fan, always cheering them on and encouraging them to succeed. He found every opportunity to show up and support his nieces and nephews at every event he could, no matter the distance or event, from birthdays to graduations to sports, it didn’t matter you would find him in the audience.
When he wasn’t busy cheering on his nieces and nephews you could find Neal hunting, shooting, watching motocross or riding on his Razor. Neal was always up for an adventure, especially if he could get away to the Big Horn Mountains.
Neal lived his life full throttle.
A viewing for friends and family will be held at Haskell’s Funeral Home, Thursday, June 25, between 6-8 p.m. Haskell’s Funeral Home is located at 605 East Main St. in Lovell.
The funeral will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Lovell Cemetery, 1123 Lane 13.
