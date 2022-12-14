Born in Cody, raised in Cody, died in Cody, but the story goes on.
Alice M. Jensen Frosheiser was born to Helmer and Betty Jensen on June 17, 1943. She joined her older brother Steven, followed four years later by her brother Dawne.
During her early life on the South Fork ranches she learned about nature and what it takes to make a good life. Her greatest memories centered around the ponies and horses that were their toys. One of her favorite stories was riding five miles horseback to school with Steven, no matter the weather! There were many horse races with schoolmates they met along the way. Often a runaway pony was stopped by young people walking from the other direction.
The family moved into Cody when she was in second grade. She graduated from Cody High School in 1961.
In 1964 she met and married Terry Max Frosheiser. In 1967 Stacie Jo was born, the absolute light and pride of their life. They supported Stacie with her adventures in school and took many trips salmon fishing in Washington, and sightseeing in Canada. She was always bringing back a good story.
In 1968 they bought the Toggery Cleaners. They remained in that business until 1993. During those years they took many wonderful family trips – usually short because they had a business that needed attending. They saw and played many beautiful golf courses from the Florida Keys to Palm Springs.
On one of those trips Terry and Alice along with their traveling/golfing companions, Paul and Norma Wheeler had the amazing opportunity to go to Cape Canaveral to watch the ripples on the lake and feel the earth shake as the rocket carrying the Hubble Telescope pounded its way into space.
Terry’s death in 1997 brought a new chapter of life. Four years later she had the great fortune to find her later-life love and companion Bill (William B.) Sheets. He brought with him a family of the “Best Huggers” a person could be so fortunate to have. Bill and she traveled to Washington, D.C., to see the sites and to Las Vegas to the NASCAR Races. They enjoyed camping, fishing, and side-by-side rides. They traveled to Arizona and finally landed in Green Valley where they made many friends and enjoyed the activities that a warm winter could offer.
In spring, Alice was always happy to see Heart and Carter mountains pop up on the horizon as that meant, home at last.
She is survived by her mother Betty Jensen, daughter Stacie Brault (husband Mike), brother Dawne Jensen (wife Tammy), 20-year love and companion Bill Sheets and many wonderful nieces and nephew.
Preceding her in death were husband Terry M. Frosheiser, father Helmer Jensen, brother Steven Jensen, sister-in-law Claudia Jensen, mother and father-in-law Connie and Marie Frosheiser and sister-in-law Donna Florida.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left on Alice’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.