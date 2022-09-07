Peggy Luthy, 85, reunited with her husband and children on Sept. 1, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s.
Peggy was raised in Lovell by her mother, Rose Fink, along with her brother, Robbie. She often described her childhood as carefree.
In high school, Peggy remembered her mom meeting her every night at Busy Corner to walk her home from work. She also recalled a new boy moving to town from Salt Lake City. Al danced his way into her heart, and they married the day after her 18th birthday. They continued dancing for over 50 years until his passing 2006.
Peggy’s greatest pride was her children, Terri Ann, Pete and Paul. They truly fulfilled her life. She felt even more blessed with the arrival of each of her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Nothing brought her more pleasure than to hear about their lives and their many accomplishments.
Peggy was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church for over 60 years. When faced with the many challenges and losses in her life, she used her faith to keep love in her heart and a smile on her face.
Peggy’s great sense of humor and smile were very inviting — she never knew a stranger. Her jobs at Wyoming Welcome, the Green Gables Yellowstone National Park reservation center as well as her presidency of the Cody Newcomer’s Club were a natural fit. Peggy also worked at the Village Shop and as a dental assistant.
Peggy was loyal to both her family and friends. Many stories will be told of the memories made while camping with the Tuckfields, “Open Houses” with the Chases, raising her kids across the alley from the Vannoys, holidays and celebrations with the Finks/Bloughs, growing up and Memorial Days in Belfry with the Earharts and Grants, lifelong friendship with the Currahs and Friday afternoon gatherings with the girls – just to name a few.
Peggy loved finding treasures at garage sales or finding a bargain on her many travels with Al. They enjoyed discovering new places each year and meeting new people while in their cabin on wheels.
Peggy will truly be missed by her family who include Paul (Sandy) Luthy and their kids Parker and Skyelar, (Barb) Luthy and her son Tanner, (Cathy) Luthy and her sons Justin (Katie) and Matt (Amy), Ty (Amanda) Drake, Chelsea Drake and her eight beautiful great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Fink, husband Al Luthy, daughter Terri Ann Drake and son Pete Luthy.
The family requests no flowers be sent. Instead take a loved one to lunch and make a new memory.
Funeral services were held at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Memories and condolences can be left on Peggy’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
