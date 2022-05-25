Deanna J. Jones, 82, of Lolo, Mont., passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
She was born April 21, 1939, in Watford, N.D., the daughter of the late Merle and Edith Mason.
Deanna was raised mostly in Cody. She met her husband-to-be her senior year of high school. She worked as a switch board operator for the phone company.
She married Elmo M. Jones on June 14, 1957. Deanna and Elmo traveled around a lot with Elmo’s job in the oil fields. Elmo got a job working for the Longyear Drilling Company moving them to Spokane, Wash. He was later moved to Lolo, with a job that placed him in Powell, Idaho.
Deanna resided in Lolo for over 46 years. She loved to garden, antiquing, crafts, camping, cooking, being involved with her church, reading and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elmo Jones; parents Merle and Edith Mason; brother Richard Mason and sister Sandy Witkowski all of Cody, and her son Allen Jones of Missoula, Mont.
She is survived by her son William (Valerie) Jones; daughter-in-law Kathy Borg; grandchildren Jessica (Mark) Weaver, Colby (Staci) Jones, Kevin (Lauren) Borg; great grandchildren, Kamden, Kayden, Jakob, Marley, Jakson and Lula, and brother Rod (Linda) Mason.
A memorial service will be held in Cody later this year.
