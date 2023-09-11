James Francis Blake passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on August 17, 2023. Jim was born on December 28, 1948, to Roy and Ruth Blake in Los Angeles, California. Jim was the third of four children. Jim married Sharron, the love of his life, on February 28, 1969. They had four boys, Jim II, Will, Matt, and Josh.
Through Jim’s work life he traveled the United States making it to every state except two. He loved to share stories about being Marty Robinson’s bodyguard. Jim and Sharron were active volunteers in the Lions’ Little League in southern California. Jim was the president of the League for 10 years, where they offered opportunities for youth to play baseball. After retiring from Cooper Tools in 1993, he moved his family to Meeteetse, Wyo., where he bought the Cowboy Bar and Outlaw Cafe. Jim, with the help of his family, ran the Bar and Cafe for 25 years. During that time Jim explored and developed his passion for local history and storytelling. He could be found every day at the bar talking with people, locals and travelers, where he shared his passions with them. He became a writer and self-published over 20 books featuring stories of the Meeteetse, Arland, and Kirwin residents. Jim also had a love of poker. He established the Cowboy Poker Club, where every Friday night club members would play in the back room of the Cowboy Bar for 20 years.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Roy, his brother Roy, and son Will. He is survived by his wife Sharron, sister Kathy, brother Bob, Sons Jim II, Matt, and Josh, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and one great-grandson.
Services will be held in the spring of 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Meeteetse Museum District, PO Box 248, Meeteetse, WY 82433.
