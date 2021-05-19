It is with much sadness that I report the passing of my sister-in-law Linda Cummings on May 3, 2021, from complications from dementia.
I got to know Linda over the phone at first, and later on in person. My brother Mike first met Linda at a show he was doing in the Florida Keys; their eyes met while he was on stage and she in the audience. After some conversation, dating, etc., they were married five weeks later. This union lasted over 20 years until her death.
After my wife and I moved to Wyoming in 1999, Mike and Linda soon followed. They settled in Cody for a year before moving to Yellowstone Valley Inn in Wapiti where my brother was employed as the “Karaoke Master/Singing DJ,” and Linda at the Sierra Trading Post call center for about 10 years and later at Walmart. She also coordinated my brother’s singing/karaoke gigs, along with helping with the carpet/sheet vinyl business.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Any cards, letters, etc. may be sent to: Mike Cummings, 1161 Midnight Road, Inman, S.C., 29349.
