Marjorie Ann (Markham) Poulsen

Marjorie Ann Poulsen (Markham), 88, formerly of Cody, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 peacefully, surrounded by her daughter Sheri and two granddaughters, Shannon and Jamie.
Marge married Harold Greathouse and moved to Akron, Ohio, where they had five children, Mike, Terry, Jeff, Sheri and Susan.
In 1966, she married the love of her life, Chuck Poulsen, who adopted the five children and moved the family to Cody in 1967. On the Southfork of Cody the couple worked together with their children to build a working cattle ranch, guest ranch and outfitting business. They also established a restaurant at their Hidden Valley Ranch site where Marge was the head cook. She was known for her feisty spirit, tremendous work ethic and for being an excellent cook. She was a part-time wrangler and full time cook for the high country camps in the thoroughfare near Yellowstone Park who also excelled at hunting and fishing where Chuck was her mentor and guide.
Soon after her husband’s death she sold the ranch, moved into town and started a video rental business which she operated for several years. Marge then worked at the Cody Enterprise for several years before leaving to go to South Carolina to live with her daughter.
She enjoyed traveling, was an avid golfer, amazing at puzzles, and earned her masters in bridge.
Marge is preceded in death by her parents Silbern and Ednah Markham (of Charleston, W. Va.), husband Chuck Poulsen, daughter Susan McClintock, brothers Harold, Earnest (Paul), and Kenneth, along with sisters Mary Carney, Helen Allums, Glenna Jones, and LouAllen Markham.
She is survived by sons, Mike Poulsen (Shauna) of Cody, Terry Poulsen of Cody and Jeff Poulsen (Lorna) of Bozeman, Mont. and a daughter Sheri Poulsen of South Carolina. Marge had 11 grandchildren that she loved dearly and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, James Markham of Akron, Ohio and Meredith Markham of Point Blank, Texas, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial is planned for this summer.
