Thomas Samuel Yearsley, son, father, husband, brother and friend passed away at the West Park Long Term Care Center after a long illness on Oct. 5, 2022, after just turning 85.
Tom was born on Sept. 30, 1937, to Samuel T. and Nelda (Thusnelda Hilbrandt) Yearsley of Saginaw, Mich.
He was preceded in death by his brother William (Bill) D. Yearsley of Alpine.
Tom is survived by his four children: Michael T. Yearsley of Glendale, Ariz., David A. Yearsley of Rollins, Mont., Laura G. Yearsley Canapp (Richard) of Cody, Alison A. Yearsley Shinkle (Cory) of Peoria, Ariz.; sisters Yvonne Yearsley Zietz of Saginaw, Mich., Laurel Yearsley Gardy of Roscommon, Mich., Alice May Yearsley Gilliam of Merrill, Mich., Yvette Yearsley Sander of Dubois; five grandchildren, Ashley Cannap, Samuel Yearsley, Alyssa Pressley, Michael Yearsley and Jessica Williams; and two great-grandchildren Waylon Canapp and Avery Yearsley.
Tom and his father Sam were longtime home contractors in Saginaw, Mich., under Yearsley & Son Construction. Due to Tom’s love of the mountains and hunting, he moved his family in 1976 to Jackson Hole, where he continued his building career under Yearsley Construction and Cabinet Shop.
In 1999 when Tom semi-retired, he moved once again to his beloved ranch on the North Fork of the Shoshone River in Cody. Tom loved to build homes from the drawing stage to completion and even in his last days he was still discussing his next building project.
Tom was a lover of nature, his horses, hunting dogs and the mountains. Fall was his favorite time of year. He worked hard all year long to be able to enjoy the outdoors during hunting season. On any given weekend you could find Tom hunting pheasants with his favorite dogs in either Michigan, North Dakota or Lovell, or could find him riding his trusty horse Thunder looking for the “Big Buck” in the Teton Wilderness. His love of hunting took him to far-away lands to hunt Alaskan brown bear and salmon in Alaska, musk ox and caribou in Canada and wildebeest and kudu in Africa.
Tom was also fortunate enough to draw tags for elk, moose, mountain lion, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, buffalo, deer and antelope.
In his later years, Tom was also an avid photographer and was always carrying his camera with him. He kept a boat on Yellowstone Lake so that he could spend his nights in Yellowstone National Park and get up before the dawn to get to his favorite spots to photograph the wildlife. Many, many times, Tom was well known to get too close to an elk or buffalo to get that perfect photo and ended up running around a tree while being chased by the wild animal.
Tom’s family always joked that someday he would be on the front page of the local newspaper with the headline, “Local contractor gored by buffalo/elk/moose/bear.”
Tom was a longtime member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cody.
Tom worked hard, did his best to help his family and friends and will be missed by those he helped and loved.
A memorial service will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1207 Stampede Ave., Cody, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. The service is open to all who wish to attend.
Please leave condolences for the family on Ballardfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.