Robert Ervin Russell, 61, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, of Conroe, Texas, died at his home on July 10, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Rob was born on Jan. 31, 1959, in Cody to Butch and Jeanne Russell. He graduated from Cody High School in 1977 where he was an impressive athlete and a member of Boys State and the National Honor Society.
The highlight of Rob’s high school experience was in 1976 during the state football championship when the Cody Broncs defeated the Laramie Plainsman in triple overtime (41-40), taking home the Wyoming state title.
He would continue his education at the University of Wyoming where he played collegiate baseball and graduated in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Rob’s life truly began when he married Debra A. Decklever on Feb. 15, 1987. Although it will never be long enough, they spent 33 beautiful years together, raised a daughter and a son, and welcomed three grandchildren into their family.
Rob had a long and rewarding career with Marathon Oil Company where he remained loyal for 34 years and retired in 2016. Various opportunities with the company took him and his family from Wyoming to Indiana to Oklahoma and then Texas. Rob made many memories along the way and created lifelong friendships.
His legacy lives on through his wife Debra Russell, son Jared (Kelly) Russell, daughter Lindsey (Jason) Malone, grandchildren Jordan, Lennon and Linley Malone, parents Butch and Jeanne Russell, sister Toni (Glenn) Murray, sister Julie (Mike) Good, nieces Aryn Downs, Nichole Schultz, Leslie, Heather and Emily Murray and 14 cousins.
Rob was preceded in death by his grandfather Ervin Russell, grandmother Alice Bartlett and grandparents Robert and Mary Burns.
The funeral service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to MD Anderson Cancer Center. When you give in honor of Rob, you also support the mission of Making Cancer History. Your donation supports innovative cancer research, patient care and education and prevention programs.
Visit mdanderson.org/donors-volunteers/donate/honor-loved-ones.html for more information.
