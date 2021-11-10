Eddie “Pete” Hicks, age 63, passed away peacefully after a short, hard battle with cancer on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at home with family.
Pete was born May 21, 1958 and raised up the South Fork. After he graduated Cody High School, he moved to Jeffery City and worked in the mine before returning home to Cody to stay. He eventually started working in the oil field for Baker Hughes, and did that for around 30 years before eventually retiring with them.
In June of 1994 he married Jill Glick, and they blended their families with Jill’s three sons, William, Troy and Seth, and Pete’s two kids from a previous marriage, Jessie and Brian. Their family continued to grow as they welcomed their daughter, Randi, and later four grandchildren. This summer they celebrated 27 years of marriage.
Pete had a true passion for the outdoors, and loved to go enjoy it when possible, whether taking trips to Yellowstone, riding horses, or going camping. He also loved his shop and tools, including teaching his daughter, Randi, how to use them. His other great joy was taking his grandson Porter for rides on his favorite farm equipment, especially the skid steer.
Pete is survived by his wife Jill Hicks of Cody, Wyo., Rob (Diane) Hicks of Cody, daughter Randi Hicks of Cody, sons William (Teri) Glick of Sheridan Wyo., Troy (Jenna) Glick of Laramie Wyo., Seth and grandson Porter Edwards of Cody, son Brian (Amber) Hicks of Billings, Mont., grandchildren Kasi and Chase Hicks of Billings., mother-in-law Virginia Glick of Cody. He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth Carla Andren Hicks, father Robert Carter Hicks, sister Roberta Kathleen Hicks, daughter Jessica Hicks and granddaughter Alexis.
Condolences can be sent on Pete’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
