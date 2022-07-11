Dennis Earl McGary passed away July 5, 2022, at St Vincent’s Hospital in Billings.
He was born Sept. 23, 1942, in Exeter, Calif., to Willard Earl and Arlene Raney McGary, but they moved back to Cody before he was a year old so he always considered himself one of the few true natives. He has a sister, Norma Jean Schlaf.
He grew up on a ranch on the South Fork until the family moved into town in 1957. He graduated from Cody High School in 1962 and was looking forward to his class reunion this September during homecoming.
He joined the Army in 1964 and graduated first in his class at the engineering school in Ft. Belvoir, Va., where he met his future wife Judith (Judie) Chase. They were married Feb. 14, 1965, in Plainfield, Vt.
He served in Korea for 13 months finishing his tour of duty at Ft. Hood, Texas, in 1967. During his time in Korea, their daughter Suzanne was born in December 1965 and he didn’t get to meet her until she was 6 months old. After his discharge they moved back to Cody where their son Sean was born in 1970.
He worked for the Gypsum Plant, Continental Emsco and Bob Small Engine Service before going to work for UPS, retiring after 32 years with a Circle of Honor and safe driving award.
He was a member of Cody United Methodist Church, Elks Club, Korean War Veteran’s Association and a lifetime member of the VFW. He was a member of the Honor Guard which was dear to his heart and a special camaraderie. They marched in many parades, participated in many Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day services.
Dennis loved his grandchildren and was very proud of them. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved shooting, and camping with family and friends, especially the many Labor Day Colter Bay camping trips with his church family.
He loved riding motorcycles, horseback riding and traveling. He enjoyed photography, reading Louis L’Amour and Craig Johnson and was a big John Wayne fan.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judie, daughter Suzanne Palmer of Cody and son Sean McGary (Michaela) from Phoenix, grandchildren Jeremy and Kirianne Palmer and Kiyara (Watford City, N.D.) and Ky McGary.
He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Arlene McGary and grandparents Cora and Howard Raney and Clara and Willard McGary.
Funeral services for Dennis will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 16, at the Cody United Methodist Church, 1416 Beck Ave. A graveside service with military honors will be at Riverside Cemetery followed by a lunch back at the church.
There will also be a viewing at the Ballard Funeral Home, 636 19th St., from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 15. Memorials may be sent to the Cody United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1416. The service can be streamed at codyumc.churchtrac.com/
Memories and condolences can be left on Denny’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.