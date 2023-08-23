It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Elizabeth. Whether you knew her as Elizabeth, Lizzie, Liz or Beth, you were blessed to be in her life.
Liz was born in Ft. Riley, Kansas, moved from Kansas to Texas, and then to California, where she was an apartment manager, then settled here in Clark, Wyoming, nine years ago and loved living in the country. This was home for her.
Liz was a very responsible, dedicated school bus driver for the Park County School District #6 and took her job seriously. Liz would start her day with a big Starbucks coffee and end each day playing music on her phone for the kids on the bus, the highlight of their day. The children who rode on the “Swan bus” received a daily treat of Starburst candies if they followed the safety instructions while on the bus.
When we lived in California, Liz knew the transport system so well, buses, trains and cabs, that she didn’t feel the need to drive a car and didn’t get her license until we moved to Wyoming, when she had to learn to drive. Her pride and joy was her Dodge Ram truck she bought and paid for herself. When she got her commercial driver’s license, she drove the school buses.
Liz took flying lessons, which she absolutely loved, and had an adventurous spirit, always wanting to have new experiences. Liz earned her college degree in English, studied volcanology, traveled to France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and England for five weeks by herself backpacking, and traveled to Alaska, Costa Rica and Hawaii. She was truly amazing.
Liz lived a life that made her happy with no regrets. Always smiling, regardless of the events of the day. Liz was a positive, methodical thinker, putting others before herself. Liz was a vibrant, loving woman with so much compassion. She looked for the good in everyone and treated them with respect. She was an animal lover and rescuer of strays. Her doggies are Scout, Tapps and Boots. Her kitties are Felix and Sheba.
Liz loved her sister Kelly. They were more than sisters, they were best friends, a bond that can never be broken. She loved us and took care of us unconditionally. Liz was our rock and the light of our lives. We celebrate her life and all that it encompassed. Elizabeth has received her ultimate healing from our Lord. Please pray for comfort and peace to all who knew her and loved her.
Elizabeth is survived by her parents, Gregory and Ruth Bevington, her sister, Kelly Melissa Bevington, her Aunt and Uncle Anna and Mike Tidwell, cousins Craig, Samantha and Bailey Tidwell, and great friends she loved dearly.
“Those we love are never really gone – they have a cherished place in our hearts where they will always be remembered for the kindness they showed, the love they shared, and the happiness they brought.”
Elizabeth’s Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at The Irma Hotel, in the Governor’s Room, 1192 Sheridan Ave., Cody, Wyoming, from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Until we meet again, our sweet baby girl, you will be in our hearts and memories forever.
Love, Dad and Mom
