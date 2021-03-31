It is with heavy hearts and an eternal circle of love that the family of Celia Page Barrus announces her passing.
Our “Angel Mother” Page, 79, died peacefully Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody. She lived a life centered upon family and faith, and exhibited a forgiving and loving heart.
Page was born June 7, 1941, in Basin to George Thomas Wilkins and Florence Tince Wilkins (Steelman). The youngest of five children, Page spent her younger years in Burlington. Her childhood joys included riding her bicycle and playing with dolls, her cat and the family lamb.
During her freshman year while attending Cody High School, Page met her sweetheart Jim. Shortly before graduating high school, they married Oct. 5, 1958. After starting their family, Jim and Page were baptized as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on May 20, 1961.
In 1971, the family settled in Meeteetse where they lived for 41 years. Page was a faithful member of her church where she held various leadership roles. Her most cherished role in life was that of loving wife and mother in raising her five children. In addition to teaching her children to play the piano, she faithfully supported them as they participated in athletics, music and church activities. Page was a talented cook and baker, working in the Meeteetse Schools cafeteria for the better part of 20-plus years. She planted a yearly garden and took great joy in nature by collecting rocks, pulling weeds and smelling the sweet lilacs of springtime. She was always drawn to birds, butterflies and flowers.
As a young mother, Page was resourceful and mastered the art of sewing, including many of her children’s clothes, dresses and suits. She was a devout mother, never entertained gossip and cherished her role as “comforter” to many. Mama Bear gave the most amazing hugs, as the family lovingly refers to as “Bear Hugs.” She wrote the words and music to the Barrus Family Song (“Let’s All Be One”), which is sung at yearly family reunions and family get-togethers.
Page was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Harvey Hugh Wilkins and Forrest Wilkins, George (Jack) Wilkins; sister Peggy Joan Davis and granddaughter Courtni Maria Henretty.
Page is survived by her husband of 62 years Jim (James Charles) Barrus; daughters Cindy Barrus of Star, Idaho, and Pennie (Alex) Offley of Meeteetse; sons Jaycee (Mike Swanson) Barrus of Phoenix, Ariz., Scott (Jonna) Barrus of Lehi, Utah, and Ty (Lisa) Barrus of Powell, 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will include a viewing open to the public April 1, 2021, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 111 W. 3rd Street, Powell. A private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Cody.
