After 94 years of a life well lived, Virgil J. “Shep” Sheppard Jr. passed away on April 2, 2022.
Shep was born June 27, 1927, in Salinas, Calif., to Virgil J. Sheppard Sr. and Helen E. (Wright) Sheppard.
The family moved to Colorado when Shep was 2 years old. He was raised in Moffat County, Colo., where he could roam the countryside and learned to love the great outdoors. Shep attended schools in Moffat County, graduating from Moffat County High School in 1945.
He met the love of his life, Margie Edwards, in high school and they were married in 1947 after his discharge from the Navy.
Shep worked for Amoco Production Company for 40 years. He took early retirement and really got busy. He and Margie traveled the world seeing kids and grandchildren. He loved to hunt and fish and those endeavors took him to many far reaching places.
Shep loved to sing and tell a good story. His family treasures these memories.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Margie, son Robert (Sharyl) of Scottsdale, Ariz., daughter Carol Souders of Red Lodge, daughter Helen (Bill) Hutson of Woodinville, Wash., seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Red Lodge Community Church on Friday, April 8 at 1 p.m.
The family would like to thank Debbie and Sherrill who gave Virgil such good care at home and the wonderful caregivers at Morningstar Memory Care for their gentle and loving care of Virgil.
