Bernard “Tiny” Jay Applegate, 65, husband of Marilyn “Prim” Applegate of Cody, died unexpectedly Dec. 16, 2020.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Ballard Funeral Home. There will then be a classic car drive through Cody and finishing up the services with lunch at Mentock Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.