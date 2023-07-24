Patricia Kay ‘Pat’ Kennedy Nelson, age 81 of Cody, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 22 and into the presence of her loving Savior.
Pat was born to William Patrick ‘Pat’ and Catherine (Anderson) Kennedy on Sept. 28, 1941, in Creston, Iowa, and then moved, at an early age, to Red Oak.
Right after she graduated from high school, she married the love of her life, Dale ‘Cork’ Nelson, on June 20, 1959. They lived in Iowa until moving to Omaha, Neb., in 1960. In 1970, they moved the family to a small acreage just south of Fort Calhoun, to live the country life. In 1980, they were able to fulfill a dream and move to their mountain home in Cody.
In February of 1969, Pat accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior. She loved serving Him in many different ways, including caring for her family, helping in church positions as needed, being a youth leader and actively participating in bible studies. After moving to Cody, she became very active in Christian Women’s Club and enjoyed traveling throughout Wyoming, South Dakota, Idaho and Montana speaking at CWC meetings. Later, she was very active in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF), serving as a discussion leader and for nine years, serving as the children’s supervisor.
For 29 years, Pat and Cork enjoyed living in their little cabin on the mountain until Cork’s health made it necessary to move closer to town. In 2009, they moved to their final home on Cooper Lane.
Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cork; her dad and stepmother, Darlene; her mother and stepfather, Ray Caldwell; and her sister Karen Hallmark.
She is survived by their children, Lori (Bob) Diefenbaugh of Blair, Neb. and Robbin (Jim) Pollock, Mark (Mary) Nelson and Kirk (Julie) Nelson, all of Cody; foster son Mike (Betsy) Fontenot of Lake Oswego, Ore.; brother, William ‘Bill’ (Marla) Kennedy of Bradenton, Fla; sister Janet (John) Collins of Manheim, Pa.; sisters in-law Phyllis Viner of Malvern, Iowa, and Pat Nelson of Omaha, Neb.; 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Highland Park Community Church on July 25 at 11 a.m. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside-Graham Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent on Pat’s memorial page at www.BallardFH.com. Her wish was for friends and family to celebrate with her that she is in the presence of the Lord, whom she loved with all of her being and reunited once again with loved ones who went before her.
“I have loved, while on earth, with all my heart, and have known great love for which I am ever so thankful to my Heavenly Father. Miss me but don’t mourn me, please.”
A special thank you to Stillwater Hospice for the loving care they provided. Memorials may be directed to Highland Park Community Church and Stillwater Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.