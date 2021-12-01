Janice J. Beaudrie, 74, of Cody, passed away in Billings, Mont. on Nov. 29, 2021.
Visitation with family present will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a rosary taking place at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at the Church of St. Anthony on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com
