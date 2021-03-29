James Clifford Richelderfer Jr., the Wyoming Whittler, born on Oct. 24, 1947, in Mahanoy City, Pa., succumbed to health conditions on March 25, 2021.
He was a proud Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam and traveled throughout Europe.
Jim was an avid hunter, fisherman and horseman. He loved whittling and signed his works WW, Wyoming Whittler, having lived in Cody for 20 years. An endowment member of the NRA (National Rifle Association) and patriotic supporter of the Constitution of the United States, which he carried with him daily.
Jim was not a church member, but prayed daily. He was a Christian. He returned to Shohola, Pa., to be closer to family in 2019.
He leaves behind his mother, Lorraine Richelderfer; his wife Edlyn, originally from Bremerhaven, Germany, whom he called his Edeline; daughter Jennifer Oxenstein; sons James Richelderfer, David Richelderfer, Austin Hofer and Ernest Hofer; grandchildren Olivia, Elena and Isaac Oxenstein and Laurel Hofer. Beloved Donna Royalty Richelderfer, Aimee Luke, Jill Van Duyne Hofer and Elliott Oxenstein.
Cremation will be private at the family’s convenience at MacLennan Hall Crematorium. He will be interred at Sky View Memorial Park in Hometown, Pa., with private family services.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA (stroyanfuneralhome.com).
