Our mother, sister, grandmother, neighbor and friend Barbara (Bobbie) Preece Barrus peaceably passed away on Dec. 24, 2022, in the Utah Valley Hospital. She was 91.
Bobbie was born on July 5, 1931, in Vernal, Utah. She was the third of six children born to Clara Noel and John Ronald Preece. She attended school and church in a small farming community called Ashley, Utah. She graduated from Vernal High School and attended BYU for a year studying to be a nurse.
She met her husband Charles “Tunney” R. Barrus in Cody during the summer while she worked waiting tables to earn money to go to college. She was married in September 1950. She made her home in Cody for the next 40 years. They lived on a farm outside Cody, and they had 13 children (eight sons and five daughters).
She always felt that a farm was the best place to raise a family. She then moved to Provo and bought a home close to Brigham Young University. She lived there up until four months ago when she moved in with her daughter Patti in Springville.
Mom loved so many things. She loved camping, picnics, scrapbooking, reading, music, sports, BYU, the temple, flowers, birds, going for rides and traveling. She eventually became a nurse and worked for many years doing what she loved.
Our mother was very dedicated to her family, friends and the church. All who knew her loved her. She served faithfully in her church callings, but she especially loved scouting and working with the young women. She was the best and the craziest camp leader, and she was credited with helping countless Boy Scouts receive their Eagle Scout award, including her own sons and grandsons. She loved missionaries and missionary work. In 1995 she served a mission to the Houston East Mission. Many of her sons and daughters, grandsons and granddaughters have served also. She was so proud of them. She attended the Temple regularly as part of her continued missionary work.
All her sons and daughters and grandchildren participated in various sporting events, dance competitions, music concerts and hunting activities and she was very religious in making sure she was present to cheer them on. She would drive hundreds of miles so she could be there to offer support and give a hug and a kiss.
Our mother could see the good in anyone. She had a deep love of the gospel of Jesus Christ and often talked about her daily talks with God. We will miss her loving smile and her positive outlook of life.
Her parents, husband, three siblings and three sons have preceded her in death. She was so excited to be able to see them again. What a great reunion they will have.
Our mother had a great legacy. She had 13 children, 58 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. We will miss her dearly.
Her funeral will be held in the Provo Pleasant View, 3rd Ward Chapel, 650 Stadium Ave., Provo, Utah, on Jan. 12, 2023. The viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and the service will be at 11 a.m.
She will be buried in Cody.
There will be a visitation/viewing at the Ballard Funeral Home on Jan. 13, 2023, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home, 636 19th St., Cody and also on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home with procession to follow to Riverside-Graham Cemetery for the interment.
Although mom loved flowers, she loved missionaries more, so in lieu of flowers please donate to the LDS missionary fund or venmo Taralyn-Jensen-2.
Condolences may be expressed at Ballardfh.com.
