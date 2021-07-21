Horace “Fred” Mason, 82, of Spokane, Wash., passed away June 10, 2021.
Horace was born Jan. 13, 1939, in Powell to Norman Chester Mason Sr. and Ruby Mae (Sumner) Mason. He graduated from Cody High School in Cody in 1958. Although Horace was a lifelong bachelor, he was very involved with and supportive of his family.
Mr. Mason was a jeweler and worked for Weisfield Jewelers in Spokane and JC Penney in Anchorage, Alaska. Additionally, he was instrumental in starting the latch key program at Steven’s Elementary School in Spokane. Horace enjoyed quilting and crafting and he was an avid gardener.
Horace was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Norman C. Mason Jr.; sisters Elvira L. Arends and Roberta J. Conner; and niece Karry L. Arends.
Mr. Mason is survived by nephews Robert D. Mason (Ronna), Michael C. Mason (Diana), and Sheldon L. Arends; nieces Terri L. Moore (Charles), Lori D. Cole (Stephen), and Tamra R. Mulholland; several great- and great-great nephews and nieces; and Debbie Lane, who was a friend for many years.
A graveside service will be held for Horace at Riverside Cemetery, 1721 Gulch St., in Cody on Aug. 1 at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.