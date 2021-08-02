Lois Jeannine Vickers Miller Schaller passed away July 28, 2021, at Spirit Mountain Hospice from congestive heart failure.
What a blessing to have Lois in the world for the last 92 wonderful years.
Lois was born Dec. 19, 1928, the daughter of J. Russell and Rose E. (Pfau) Vickers in Hardin, Mont. She graduated from Hardin High School in 1947. Lois was active in cheerleading.
Lois attended Eastern Montana College of Education in Billings, Mont., and the University of Wyoming. Lois continued cheerleading for the Yellow Jackets, and it was during this time that she met William (Bill) Miller. Lois was united in marriage to William N. Miller in Billings on Aug. 8, 1948.
Lois lived in many communities in Montana: Mildred, Roundup, Klein, Billings, West Yellowstone, and Bridger, where she taught first through eighth grades at Round Butte Country School outside of Bridger, Mont.
One experience that Lois never forgot was the 1959 earthquake in West Yellowstone. When the earthquake hit, Lois and Bill were in the process of moving to Cody, where her husband was the principal of Westside School.
Lois spent the better part of her life in Cody where she was very active in the community and gave many hours to volunteer services. In 1965, Lois started a private preschool and kindergarten, retiring in 1984. Lois loved spending the summers at her cabin in the Crandall area, overlooking the Clarks Fork River.
She did her hobbies: decorative painting, sewing, making greeting cards and playing cards. Lois traveled the world on the seas and land. She was thrilled to have visited all the 50 states. Lois was a risk taker as she parasailed on Padre Island, raced dog sleds in West Yellowstone and swam with the sharks and rays in Bora Bora.
Lois was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She was past president of Newcomers and in 1980 she was honored with an award and named Cody Lady of the Year sponsored by Beta Sigma Phi. Lois was the manager of the Cody Schools Federal Credit Union for 12 years and served as a state credit union director for six years.
Lois loved to make people laugh. She never forgot the lines to a good joke. Stand-up comedy was a talent that she performed in many talent shows.
Lois Miller Schaller is survived by her three children and their spouses, William Kirk Miller (Mary) of Cody and Picayune, Miss., Rhonda Skar (Robert) Thermopolis and Brad Miller (Jo) of Cody.
Lois was preceded in death by her father and mother, Russell and Rose Vickers, and husband William Miller on Dec. 30, 1991. In 2006 Lois married William D. Schaller whom she was in first grade with and graduated high school in 1947. Bill Schaller passed in Nov. 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by sister Ellen Jean Hickey, sister Marian Fergerson, and granddaughters Christina Galey and Kelli Donahoo.
Lois had six grandchildren Kelli Donahoo, Casey Nolan, Kari Miller, Kori Galey, Justin Miller, and Mallory Neyens, 17 greatgrandchildren Christina Galey, Braydon Donahoo, Dalton Donahoo, Shaylynn Skar, Cori Nolan, Peyton Nolan, Elizabeth Nolan, Ethan Frame, Ameliah Nolan, and Jonas Nolan, Liam Miller, Aiden Miller, Hunter Galey, Faith Galey, Asher Miller, Charlotte Neyens, and Mara Neyens and four great-great-grandchildren Aliyah Donahoo, Grayson Donahoo, Rylee Donahoo, Miley Donahoo.
In lieu of flowers, donations can go to Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody or any charity of your choice.
Memorial services will be at Christ Episcopal Church in Cody on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at the church’s Memorial Gardens.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
