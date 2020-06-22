Brett Martin

Brett Eugene Martin, loving husband, stepfather of three and grandfather of seven, left his earthly life on April 4, 2020, at the age of 52.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his wife Delta, his brother Bernie, his stepdaughters Lori Potter, Kathy (Kevin) Augustine, and Carrie Brooks; seven grandchildren: Braden and Jackson Potter; Cameron, Zachary, Jazmine and Kaydee Augustine; and Connor Calkins-Brooks, stepmother Barbara Martin, three stepbrothers Tim, Jeff and Rich Troxel, two stepsisters Sue Troxel and Michelle Dillard, many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, along with lots of friends both personal and professional.
Memorial services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
