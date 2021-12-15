William Joseph Wesnitzer would have been 98 years old on Dec. 14, 2021. However, he joined his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody, Wyo.
William Wesnitzer, the son of John and Mabel Wesnitzer, was raised in Basin. Early in life he became known as “Bud” by his family and friends. Bud loved to play football as a quarterback and linebacker. The more physical, the better he’d say. He was a good student, but all thoughts of becoming a Catholic priest were dashed when he couldn’t pass Latin.
After high school graduation, Bud joined the U.S. Army. While he was stationed in Arkansas, he met Lois Thornton, a native of Caddo Gap, Ark. They were married soon after his discharge from the Army and moved to Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming. He earned a degree in agriculture and went to work for the Soil Conservation Service. Bud spent most of his early career in Douglas. Bud and Lois had a son, Roger, in Laramie. Lois died in 1965 after a long battle with cancer.
During the year of 1967, Bud married Dorothy Rinehart in Douglas and Bud was transferred to Cody by the SCS to be the irrigation specialist for the Big Horn Basin. Dorothy had three children, Allan, Rick and Jody, and they were soon thinking of Bud as “dad.” In this new town, Bud became known as “Wes” to all who knew him. Dorothy and Wes had a son, Ted. Wes retired from the SCS when he was 55 years old, found he was soon bored and ended up having a second career of 20 years in the banking business, primarily with Shoshone First Bank. Wes loved his banking job because he got to meet so many people around Cody as he delivered bank calendars.
A common thread among all his children was a respect and love for Dad. They all knew he was very strict, believed in a good work ethic, and was very fair in his relationships with all of them. Wes devoted himself to raising his family and teaching them to be adults. No matter how difficult their day was, each child will tell you how much he lifted their spirits by the enthusiasm he had when he greeted them. Wes spent many hours in the yard playing some kind of a game, helping with homework, or involvement with their activities. He was an all-American Dad. Dad was a genuinely happy person and fun to be around.
Wes always had to have a project, whether it was remodeling or an addition to the home, landscaping or the garden. Wes was a good gardener, but was no match for the green-thumbed Dorothy, who had flowers throughout their yard. He was very fond of his raspberry patch and the red dogwood hedge along the street perimeter of his corner lot in Cody. He spent so much time on his hedge he earned front page coverage in the Cody Enterprise.
William is survived by his children: Roger (Donna) Wesnitzer of Casper, Allan (Elaine) Rinehart of Hay Springs, Neb., Rick Rinehart of Houston, Texas, Jody (Doug) DeCastro of Hay Springs, and Ted Wesnitzer of Cody. In addition, he is survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He left many happy memories among family and friends.
A joint graveside service for Wes and Dorothy will be held on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Cody with veteran honors provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers a contribution be sent to the VFW in Cody.
