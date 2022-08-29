Lynn Kathleen Cheshire born March 3, 1947, passed away Aug. 23, 2022.
She was creative and colorful, captivating and compelling, a mother, a wife, a sister, a friend.
The tenacity and determination these last few weeks further proved to all of us how strong she really was. Our “Rock” fought cancer like it was a little known thing.
Mom had always been such an inspiration. The breadth and depth of her heart of which she allowed all of us to share is that intangible, magical quality we will miss for years to come. She was a tough woman who never gave any excuse for her behavior. She ruled with an iron finger backed by the softest, kindest heart of all of mankind.
She reminded us that strong women don’t have attitudes, they have standards. She and Mother Nature shared the power to please, comfort, calm and nurture, whether it was a plant in her garden or encouraging any member of her family’s soul.
Mom never had any little tricks up her sleeve, just the big heart she wore every day. She consistently taught all of us to be our own kind of beautiful! She asked us to remember always that the most expensive liquid in the world is a tear, 1% water and 99% feelings, think before you hurt someone.
As we grew older she made us realize there is a role for everyone in our lives. Some will test you. Some will use you. Some will love you and some will teach you. But the ones that are truly important are the ones who bring out the best in all of us. We are so thankful Mom was that rare and amazing person in all of our lives.
She reminded us every day there was no race, no religion, no sexual orientation, no class system and no color that makes us better than anyone else. We are ALL deserving of love! So to that trailblazer that allowed all of us to have all of HER we are forever grateful. Stand beside Jesus and his “Rock,” proud and tall and teach him just how exquisite you really are!
All Our Love!
Celebration of Life for Lynn will be at The Crawford Farm, 216 Cannon Road, Statesville, N.C., 28625 on Oct. 2, 2022, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
