John Eugene Bennett passed into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 29, 2022, in Cody after a short battle with cancer.
John was born Feb. 20, 1944, to Leo “Buck” and Hettie Bennett in Yuma, Colo. The family welcomed sister Linda in 1948. He spent his childhood on the Bennett and Henry family farms with cousins as close as siblings.
John met and fell in love with Joan M. Green at Montana State University, and they married on June 11, 1966, in Melrose, Mont., after John graduated from Montana State University with an animal science degree. John then proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard with Joan by his side until 1970. Much of that time the couple were stationed on Adak, Alaska, where John served on CGC Balsam.
Son Justin was born in Oregon as John was completing his time in the Coast Guard. The family settled in Montana after leaving the service. They later welcomed son Jason and daughter Jessica “Jesi.”
John became a nurseryman and farmer after the Coast Guard, growing ornamental trees and shrubs at Lawyers Nursery in Plains until his father’s passing when the family moved to Polson. There he helped his mother run the family farm and became a reforestation nurseryman for Plum Creek Timber.
Upon his first retirement in 2001, he pastored the First Southern Baptist Church in Roundup. After the passing of Joan in 2008, John moved to Cody in 2013 for his second retirement. He promptly joined the security team at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West where he met Jo Lettner. Their friendship grew into love and they married on Feb. 3, 2019, on the beach in Hawaii.
John loved a good adventure and enjoyed being outdoors! His children fondly remember impromptu Saturday morning trips to Canada for lunch, quick runs to Glacier Park and large family gatherings at the National Bison Range. There were cross country road trips to visit Jason’s family in eastern Canada, halibut fishing trips with Justin’s crew in Alaska, an extraordinary trip to Australia with Jesi and so many more journeys. John and Jo’s time together was filled with numerous adventures all over the United States as well as regular Sunday drives exploring the Big Horn Basin and appreciating God’s creation.
John is remembered and honored by family and friends for his level-headed, loving wisdom and easy friendship. That mischievous twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes will be greatly missed. He was an amazing father to Justin, Jason and Jesi, and gladly was a fatherly figure to many along the way. He was a loving, wonderful husband to Joan. During his later marriage to Jo she was equally blessed with his loving ways. His earnest love for God shone through every interaction.
John was preceded in death by his father Buck, mother Hettie, sister Linda and wife Joan.
He is survived by wife Jo Lettner-Bennett of Cody, sons Justin (Michella) Bennett of Anchorage, Alaska and Jason (Gisella) Bennett of Stratford, Ontario, Canada, daughter Jesi Bennett of Cody; grandchildren Scott, Sean, Eric, Alec, Connor, Ashlee and Allison Bennett; and his special cousins Kathy McCalla, Kenny (Helen) Henry, Nancy Huigen, Jim (Terri) Henry and Jenni Henry as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and countless dear close friends around the world.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cody, Wyoming.
Memories and condolences can be left on John’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
