Mark Wayne Reiter passed away unexpectedly in his home on July 20, 2021, at the young age of 58, with his beloved wife and eldest daughter by his side.
He was born Dec. 1, 1962, in Cody to James Edward Reiter and Mary Randi Rickman. Mark’s family resided in Powell where he attended school. He had two daughters, Angela Donna Reiter and Rani Lee Reiter.
He later moved to Washington in 1987, where he met the love of his life, Deborah Nicole Baunach, on April 27, 1990. Their courtship was brief, and they went on to marry on Aug. 11, 1990.
Mark grew up riding motorcycles, snowmobiles, and horses and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shooting guns. His sense of adventure and circumstance led him to Washington, where he turned his passion for motorcycles and speed into a career. He spent several years working as a general manager at Enumclaw Suzuki-Kawasaki and later would oversee operations at Bent Bike in Auburn, Wash. One of his proudest moments was his hand in the development of a motocross track at Seattle International Raceway, where Mark and Deborah spent much of their time together.
In 2001, they decided to call Wyoming home. A short time later, they inherited their third daughter, Rachel Suzanne Buchanan. Together, Mark and Deborah spent their summers camping and volunteering on the Cody Stampede Parade Committee. They also enjoyed hunting, rescuing animals, and spending time with family and friends. He spent the last several years working at O’Reilly’s and was incredibly fond of his customers and co-workers.
Mark is survived by his wife of 30 years, Deborah Reiter; daughters Angela (Antonio) Reiter-Bennett, Rani Reiter, and Rachel Buchanan; grandchildren Jakob Chase, Joe Beaulieu, Skylar Cooley, Mackenzie Roberts, Breckyn Kobbe, and Aaliyah Roberts; sister Lara Love; two nephews Ethan and Monte Love.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edward and Mary Jane Rickman and parents James and Randi Reiter; beloved animals Forrest and Jack.
He was loved by many and will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. at Southside Park in Powell.
