Barbara Ann Biesemeier Guilmain passed away April 27, 2023, at the Adult Family Home in Richland, Wash., in the loving care of Rahel Sebsibie and her kind staff.
Barbara was the first resident in Rahel’s home followed by “Barbara No. 2.” The two Barbaras shared a lovely bright and cheerful room and became good, caring friends over the last four years of Barbara Guilmain’s life. Barbara is greatly missed by all, including the loving caring staff at the home.
Barbara was born June 20, 1953, in Cody to Stanley and Lorraine Biesemeier. She lived in Cody most of her life.
Barbara was multi-talented. She loved to cook, garden and crochet, amongst having many different jobs. Barbara loved life and laughter and was a joy to be around with her good positive attitude.
Barbara was married to A.J. “Gil” Guilmain in 1996. She loved to travel, and the two of them spent much time on adventures. She especially enjoyed Mexico and Arizona.
Barbara is survived by her sister, Karen Biesemeier of Cody; her uncle Robert Fetzer of Salt Lake City, Utah, her aunt Marilyn Fetzer-Larson of West Richland, Wash., and above all her beloved son Mitchell Miller and wife Christa of Benton City, Wash., who stayed by her side to the very end. She is also survived by her granddaughter Jordan Miller of Benton City Washington; grandson Tim Miller and wife Kenzee; and great-grandaughter Renly Rose, born May 13 in Kennewick, Wash.
Barbara was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother Gary Biesemeier and her uncle Terry Lee Fetzer.
We miss you our sweet Barbara! Rest in peace my love.
No data has been set for Barbara’s internment at Riverside Cemetery in Cody.
