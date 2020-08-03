Julius Benton “J.B.” St. John of Sheridan, Ark., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Sheridan Healthcare and Rehab at the age of 94.
He was born Jan. 10, 1926, in New Edinburg, Ark. He was the youngest of three children born to the late Julius Clarence and Lillie May Pearl Douglas St. John.
He was a very active member of Orion Missionary Baptist Church where he served his Lord as Deacon and Sunday School teacher for over 61 years. He was also a member of the Senior Citizens group at church and a member of Croy Hunting Club.
He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. He always made time to read Bible stories with them. He was all about practical jokes and was always laughing.
He was a wonderful Christian man, who supported his family by driving a truck for 30-plus years. Betty was always a faithful wife who stayed home and raised their children in a loving, Christian home. J.B. and Betty shared an indescribable love that was admired by everyone who knows them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings and a daughter, Linda F. Felton.
Survivors include his wife and best friend for almost 70 years, Betty Lynn Ross St. John of Sheridan; daughters, Carolyn Ann Long of Sheridan, Donna Lynn Edwards and husband Brian of Cody; nine grandchildren; Julia (Jimmy) LaRue, Jeffery Ford, Joey (Amanda) Ford, Sharon (Jeff) Barnhill, Joshua Felton, Jeremiah Felton, Erika (Brandon) Lewis, Cody Edwards and Allison Edwards; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; J.B.’s beloved dog, Shorty, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and church family.
Funeral service was at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Orion Missionary Baptist Church in Redfield with Bro. Jim Easley and Bro. DeWayne Ashcraft officiating. Burial followed at Bethel Cemetery in the Ico Community. Visitation was prior to the service at 9 a.m. until service time also at the church.
Pallbearers are J.B.’s grandsons Ethan Thompson, Evan Thompson, Joshua Felton, Jeremiah Felton, Joey Ford, Aaron Ford, Dustin Brawdy and Alton Brawdy. Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Senior Citizens Group from Orion Missionary Baptist church.
