Longtime Cody resident June C. Flood died peacefully on Feb. 5, 2020, at 2807 Cougar Ave. surrounded by family.
June was born on March 19, 1930, in Red Lodge, Mont., to Paul West and Edith Cartwright. She grew up in Red Lodge, graduated from Red Lodge High School, and married John Flood in Roundup, Mont., in 1948.
A daughter, Deidra (Dee), and son, Marshall, joined the family. In the winter of 1954 they moved to Cody where John accepted a position with Husky Oil Company.
In June’s youth she worked out of her home as a seamstress and enjoyed countless hours as a homemaker.
John and June purchased Chinook Kennels in September 1968. She managed the kennels for about 34 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Flood, sister and brother, Marjorie Hill and Howard Cartwright, parents Paul and Edith Cartwright, son Marshall Flood and great-grandson, August Joseph Oesterle.
She is survived by daughter Deidra, daughter-in-law Estalita Flood, grandchildren Chrissy Oesterle, Jesse Williams (Brooklyn Laabs), Tiffany Rinqgenberg and Jake Jenson. Also grandsons Lydell and Adrian Flood and great-granddaughters Kelly Woodward (Jeremiah Henegar) and Jada Sherman (Loren) and a great-great-granddaughter Kopelynn Rae Sherman.
She is also survived by close friends Marjory Hunt of Exeter, N.H., and Rene Sandretto of Richland, Wash., and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on March 20 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1718, Cody.
