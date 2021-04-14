Beloved husband, father and grandfather, William Scott “Bill” Brown, 75, lost his battle with cancer at home on Sunday, April 4, 2021, 10 days short of his 76 birthday.
He was born in Joliet, Ill., on April 14, 1945, to William Lemmuel “Bud” Brown and Irene Lillian (Matuszewski) Brown. At the tender age of 1, his father moved the family to Casper where he was raised.
After attending parochial school at St. Anthony’s in Casper, he graduated from Natrona County High School in 1963 and went on to the National Guard. After his stint in the Guard, he went to work in the oil field, where he spent the next 30 years of his life and met many dear friends. He retired from Marathon Oil in 2000.
In 1967, he married his former wife Marilee Oakley. In 1987 he married his present wife Lois Miller.
Bill enjoyed the outdoors, taking many camping, hunting and fishing trips. He especially enjoyed his hunting trips at the Garrett Ranch on Bates Creek outside of Casper, which he did for many years. He had many fond memories from there.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bud and Irene, sister Marlyn Black and niece Kalia (Brown) Thompson.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years Lois, children; William James (Mary) Brown, Michael Charles (Jicki) Brown, Carrie Leigh (Dustin) Hamilton, Racille Ann Brown, stepchildren Frank Michael Heinrich, Cynthia Marie (Clayton) Lauth, brother Gary Brown (Pam Atkins), nieces Samantha (Dennis) Carrick, Eileen (Steve) Ford, Kristi (Gabe) Steele, grandchildren Tory Brown, Alaina (Eric) Doely, Shane Brown, Rebecca Brown, Shawn Heinrich and Trinity Heinrich. He is also survived by his special “granddaughters” Trinity and Ashlynn Shroyer, whom he loved dearly.
There will be no services as per his request. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be going home to the Garrett Ranch later this summer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ballard Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be shared at Bill’s page at BallardFH.com.
