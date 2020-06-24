Daniel Grant Clemmons III died peacefully early Thursday morning June 18, 2020.
Dan was born in Superior, Wis., on June 22, 1939, and a few years later moved to St. Paul, Minn. He grew up in St. Paul but spent most summers at his uncle’s dairy farm in Prescott, Wis., helping his uncle.
Early in his teens Dan learned how to ski and became an excellent skier. When his nephews came along, he taught all of them how to ski holding them between his legs as they skied down the mountain.
Dan attended college in River Falls, Wis., after high school. Dan got married in 1965 to Elaine Morrison and they moved to the farm in Prescott where they lived until they moved to Wyoming in 1999.
Dan enjoyed riding horses and training them to drive carriages. Dan and Elaine had many adventures camping with their horses and dogs and participating in carriage driving events. Soon Dan and Elaine wanted to travel west to ride in the mountains of Wyoming and Montana and enjoyed many adventures with their horses and dogs.
Dan owned and operated a small trailer business in which he spent many hours with customers in the farmhouse kitchen in Wisconsin. His reputation of being honest and his willingness to help customers choose the right trailer resulted in repeat business from the same customers.
The last few years we have spent many wonderful evenings at the Pollard Pub in Red Lodge, enjoying music and dinner. The staff there is outstanding and was willing to help us in and out of our car and into the Pub. We have had many people step up to help us when we needed it. Thank you.
Dan is survived by his wife Elaine Morrison Clemmons and his sister Darleen Rae Hageman. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law Leon Morrison (Audrey), Ivan Morrison (Mary) and Elaine’s brother-in-law August Kirchner. He leaves behind many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of Dan’s life is on hold currently.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity would be in honor of Dan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.